LSV Asset Management Sells 318,800 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,481,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 318,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.09% of NRG Energy worth $303,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in NRG Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 486.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,688,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NRG shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NRG Energy stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.93. 1,868,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,238. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.30 and its 200 day moving average is $67.05. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $87.58.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

