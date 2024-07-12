LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

LY Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the June 15th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LY Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAHOY remained flat at $5.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 46,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,634. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.34. LY has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $7.05.

Get LY alerts:

LY (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LY had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that LY will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About LY

LY Corporation engages in the online advertising and e-commerce businesses in Japan. The company provides LINE, a communication app; and Yahoo! JAPAN, an internet service that offers search, news, weather, shopping, auction, and other services. It also offers reuse, membership, and payment-related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.