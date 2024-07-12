M Winkworth PLC (WINK) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 18th

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

M Winkworth Price Performance

LON:WINK opened at GBX 200 ($2.56) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £25.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1,538.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 191.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.07. M Winkworth has a one year low of GBX 110 ($1.41) and a one year high of GBX 210 ($2.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.55, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Wednesday.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

