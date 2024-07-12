Made Tech Group (LON:MTEC) Trading 10.6% Higher

Shares of Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) traded up 10.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.93 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.23). 648,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 840,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.50 ($0.21).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Made Tech Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of £27.62 million, a PE ratio of -1,850.00 and a beta of 0.85.

In related news, insider Neil Elton purchased 209,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £29,391.18 ($37,647.21). 48.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

