Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 200.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 454.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 331.0% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 88,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,243. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $694.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.58. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $69.56.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.