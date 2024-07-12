Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,760 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Pipe were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,873,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Shares of Northwest Pipe stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. 13,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Northwest Pipe has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $113.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.20 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Pipe will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Northwest Pipe Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

