Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IBIT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,998,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,541,920. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $41.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.83.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

