Manchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4,996.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.40. 504,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,325. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $57.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.05.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

