Manchester Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 19,900.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 289.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,319.40.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO traded up $26.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,593.86. 18,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,709. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $808.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,599.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,393.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,285.64.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,503,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total value of $580,406.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares in the company, valued at $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,014 shares of company stock valued at $31,012,918. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.