Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 170 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Manchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $564.66. 800,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,391. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $565.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

