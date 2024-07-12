Manchester Capital Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last 90 days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $994.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $27.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $916.84. 2,400,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $845.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $777.89. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.59 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

