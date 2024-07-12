ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $67.17

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.17 and last traded at $67.25, with a volume of 241892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.54.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.10.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 317.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CX Institutional grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 5,109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 254.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 62.4% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

