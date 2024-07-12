Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of MARPS stock opened at $3.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4.28. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $6.50.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 83.39% and a net margin of 70.95%. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
