MAST Energy Developments (LON:MAST) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.12

MAST Energy Developments PLC (LON:MAST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 19046359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

MAST Energy Developments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £343,005.00, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.05.

About MAST Energy Developments

MAST Energy Developments PLC engages in the development and production of power generation projects in the United Kingdom. It operates Pyebridge project, a 9 MW reserve power (RP) plant located in Derbyshir; Bordesley Project, a 5 MW gas powered RP site; Rochdale Project, a 4.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP site located in the West Midlands; the Hindlip project, a 7.5 MW capacity gas-powered standby generation facility located in Worcester; and the Stather, a 2.4 MW capacity gas-powered RP plant located in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire.

