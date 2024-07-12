Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Broderick Brian C’s 6th Largest Position

Broderick Brian C decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 4.2% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 303,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $436.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,032,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,578. The company has a market cap of $405.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.32 and its 200-day moving average is $454.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.
Mastercard Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.57.
Insider Transactions at Mastercard
In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Mastercard
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
