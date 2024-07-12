Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Broderick Brian C’s 6th Largest Position

Broderick Brian C decreased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 4.2% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 303,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $436.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,032,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,578. The company has a market cap of $405.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.32 and its 200-day moving average is $454.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,413,260,885.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,362,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,163,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,540,870. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.