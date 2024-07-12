Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MBINO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.82. 2,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,281. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBINO Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

