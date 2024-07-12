Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINOGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:MBINO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.82. 2,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,281. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merchants Bancorp stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINOFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

