Meter Governance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.90 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $25.90 million and approximately $49,156.26 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,062,381 coins and its circulating supply is 33,320,464 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 47,001,505 with 36,261,201 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.78288198 USD and is up 1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $53,671.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

