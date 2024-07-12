Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on MRU. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Metro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.14.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRU
Metro Stock Performance
Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91. The firm had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.63 billion. Metro had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metro will post 4.2740275 EPS for the current year.
About Metro
Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Metro
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.