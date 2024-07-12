MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MIN remained flat at $2.70 on Friday. 4,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,224. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $2.85.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
About MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
