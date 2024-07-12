MGB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 976 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,350,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 213.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 216,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 147,506 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,906,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 187.4% in the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 65,037 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 41,519 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,672. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $59.04 and a 12-month high of $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

