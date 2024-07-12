MGB Wealth Management LLC Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.55. 813,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,816,143. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

