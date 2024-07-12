MGB Wealth Management LLC Sells 945 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

MGB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of Onsemi stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.76. 2,095,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,741,889. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $111.35.

Insider Transactions at Onsemi

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Onsemi from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ON

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.