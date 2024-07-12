MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) Shares Down 3.8%

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) fell 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.79. 5,062,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 12,030,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroCloud Hologram Company Profile

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

