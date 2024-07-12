MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) Short Interest Update

MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the June 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIRA Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Suncoast Equity Management bought a new position in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals by 330.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 48,397 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new stake in MIRA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 35.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of MIRA stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 20,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. MIRA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $7.98.
MIRA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
MIRA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company with two neuroscience programs targeting a range of neurologic and neuropsychiatric disorders. The company holds exclusive U.S., Canadian, and Mexican rights for Ketamir-2, a patent pending oral ketamine analog under investigation to deliver ultra-rapid antidepressant effects for individuals battling treatment-resistant depression, major depressive disorder with suicidal ideation, and post-traumatic stress disorder.
