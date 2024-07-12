Mizuho Upgrades Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) to Outperform

Mizuho upgraded shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $67.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $61.00.

REG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.64.

REG stock opened at $63.22 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 130.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 375,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,189,000 after buying an additional 101,260 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 493.7% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 6,591.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,324,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,754,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

