Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Trading Down 5%

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02). Approximately 355,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 380,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.

