Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after acquiring an additional 463,738 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,413,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,884,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,108,000 after acquiring an additional 474,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

MDLZ traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,453,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,294,437. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

