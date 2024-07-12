Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) traded down 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.54 and last traded at $10.69. 12,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 94,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Montana Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.95.

Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montana Technologies

About Montana Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Montana Technologies stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Montana Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:AIRJ Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. owned 0.47% of Montana Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

