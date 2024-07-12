Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Get Celsius alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Celsius

Celsius Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $58.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average of $70.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 111.29%. The company had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Celsius by 2.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in Celsius by 96.5% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celsius

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.