Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stake Lifted by MGB Wealth Management LLC

MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 245,724 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 29,829 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total transaction of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,389 shares of company stock worth $3,446,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:MSI traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $392.68. The stock had a trading volume of 131,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,531. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.64 and a 1-year high of $394.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.86.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

