Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.51

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.51 and last traded at $85.51, with a volume of 11631 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COOP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.11.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,395,826.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

