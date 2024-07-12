National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
NPK traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.80. 33,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,165. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $523.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.58. National Presto Industries has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $86.08.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.65 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 9.56%.
National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
