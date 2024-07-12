National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

NPK traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.80. 33,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,165. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $523.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.58. National Presto Industries has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $86.08.

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.65 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 9.56%.

Institutional Trading of National Presto Industries

About National Presto Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 322,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 109,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 32,758 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 77.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 27,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.