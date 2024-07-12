NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

NWG has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital downgraded NatWest Group to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.48) to GBX 370 ($4.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 330 ($4.23) price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 319.29 ($4.09).

Shares of NWG stock opened at GBX 326.80 ($4.19) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £28.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 267.96. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 168 ($2.15) and a one year high of GBX 332.70 ($4.26).

In other news, insider Mark Seligman acquired 159 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.88) per share, for a total transaction of £481.77 ($617.10). In related news, insider Mark Seligman purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £481.77 ($617.10). Also, insider Patrick Flynn acquired 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 316 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £3,077.84 ($3,942.41). Corporate insiders own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

