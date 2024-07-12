Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0107 on Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $478.80 million and $22.87 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,739.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.79 or 0.00624858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.10 or 0.00119680 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00037007 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.29 or 0.00274143 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00041496 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00067520 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,231,085,122 coins and its circulating supply is 44,541,262,785 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

