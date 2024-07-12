Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) PT Raised to $170.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NBIX. Barclays raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.96.

NBIX stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $147.96. 226,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,358. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $149.01. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,697 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,515 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

