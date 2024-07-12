NexGen Energy Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share (TSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NexGen Energy in a report released on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Ventum Financial decreased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank set a C$13.50 target price on NexGen Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.14.

NexGen Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

NXE opened at C$10.27 on Wednesday. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.95 and a 12 month high of C$12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.17.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. 8.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

