NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 832.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,163 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 315.4% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.43. 5,025,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,695,271. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

