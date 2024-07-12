Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Trading Down 5.8%

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.65 and last traded at $7.68. Approximately 144,548 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 183,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOAH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noah from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $529.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $89.96 million during the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Noah Holdings Limited will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Noah Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $2.1249 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Noah’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noah

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Noah by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Noah by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 26,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Noah by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Noah by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Noah by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

