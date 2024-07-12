Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Price Up 2%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.03 and last traded at $142.57. Approximately 818,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,420,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.97. The company has a market cap of $639.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.