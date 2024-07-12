NULS (NULS) Price Reaches $0.32 on Major Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One NULS coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000557 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $34.54 million and approximately $981,030.28 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS launched on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 128,174,443 coins and its circulating supply is 109,092,850 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

