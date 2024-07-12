Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $66.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.26.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE NTR opened at $49.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $47.86 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 50.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

