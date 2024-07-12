Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Short Interest Down 35.7% in June

Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuvera Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NUVR remained flat at $7.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969. Nuvera Communications has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Nuvera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network.

