NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $15,432,000.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total transaction of $15,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,494,995 shares in the company, valued at $10,223,056,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $15,256,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.28, for a total value of $14,913,600.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $15,004,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $14,985,600.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $14,500,800.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $16,304,400.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $15,448,800.00.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $127.40 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.18.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is an increase from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 2.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,516,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,703,149,000 after buying an additional 1,523,718 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. DZ Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.29.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

