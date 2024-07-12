NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $150.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NVDA. Barclays dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.29.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $127.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $140.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,744,590 shares of company stock valued at $446,110,085 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,606,369,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,516,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,703,149,000 after buying an additional 1,523,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

