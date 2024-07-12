NXM (NXM) Hits Market Capitalization of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. During the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012914 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00009328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001107 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,749.00 or 1.00014938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012133 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00070341 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000035 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.