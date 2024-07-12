OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Grows Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 278.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,273,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 732,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,948,000 after buying an additional 371,831 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 293,538 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 358.4% during the 4th quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 318,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,718,000 after acquiring an additional 249,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,189,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.42. 4,673,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,067,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $283.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.65 and its 200 day moving average is $219.75.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

