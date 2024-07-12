OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Lowers Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.7% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24.3% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 6,850.0% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $915.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $844.67.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.2 %

BLK traded up $9.73 on Friday, hitting $834.60. The company had a trading volume of 254,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,614. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $786.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $792.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.