OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Purchases 5,812 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned about 0.15% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 354,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 106,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,599,000. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000.

BSCQ stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.33. 751,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,007. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

