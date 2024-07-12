OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 53 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total value of $105,924.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.24, for a total transaction of $105,924.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,882 shares in the company, valued at $18,941,329.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,208 shares of company stock worth $62,514,142 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,229.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,038.77.

REGN stock traded up $19.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,099.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,010.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $962.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $715.22 and a 1 year high of $1,103.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

