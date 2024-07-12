OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 802 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in EOG Resources by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after buying an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,163,856 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $503,641,000 after purchasing an additional 176,854 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,265,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $395,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,506 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,233,333 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $409,857,000 after purchasing an additional 239,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.99. 519,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.91 and its 200-day moving average is $122.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

